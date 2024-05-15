Sign up
Previous
Photo 3575
Iris, continued...
A different variety of Iris than yesterday's Iris post. This Iris bloom was growing in a leaning position between other Iris plants. The light on this Iris was perfect for a quick shot which was taken a couple of days ago.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
ace
Lovely close-up.
May 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful.
May 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a a beauty, wonderful capture and light.
May 15th, 2024
