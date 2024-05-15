Previous
Iris, continued... by seattlite
A different variety of Iris than yesterday's Iris post. This Iris bloom was growing in a leaning position between other Iris plants. The light on this Iris was perfect for a quick shot which was taken a couple of days ago.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli ace
Lovely close-up.
May 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful.
May 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a a beauty, wonderful capture and light.
May 15th, 2024  
