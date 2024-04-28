Previous
Lilies by seattlite
Lilies

Theses colorful lilies are growing in a garden in my area. This shot was taken last week.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful leaf markings and colours
April 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
April 28th, 2024  
