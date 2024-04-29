Previous
The Same Tug... by seattlite
Photo 3559

The Same Tug...

This is the same tug I posted on 4/19/24. I took several shots of this tug as it traveled south bound on Puget Sound with the backdrop of the Olympics.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Another beautiful shot of such a beautiful place.
April 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great capture
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise