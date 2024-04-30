Previous
A rainy spring day... by seattlite
A rainy spring day...

As the title reads, it was a very rainy spring day when I spotted these colorful pansies' faces covered with raindrops awaiting to be photographed. This shot was taken last week.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning close up with wonderful detail and colours.
April 30th, 2024  
