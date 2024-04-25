Previous
Poppy by seattlite
Photo 3555

Poppy

A bit of sunshine found its way to light up this little poppy that was growing under the shade of a tree. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
April 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful bokeh.
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise