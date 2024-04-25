Sign up
Previous
Photo 3555
Poppy
A bit of sunshine found its way to light up this little poppy that was growing under the shade of a tree. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3561
photos
186
followers
191
following
973% complete
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot.
April 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful bokeh.
April 25th, 2024
