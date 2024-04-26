Sign up
Photo 3556
Spring Flowers
Flower photos are the best during spring and this spring is no exception. This shot was taken a few days ago in the hood.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3562
photos
186
followers
191
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot.
April 26th, 2024
