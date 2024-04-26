Previous
Spring Flowers by seattlite
Spring Flowers

Flower photos are the best during spring and this spring is no exception. This shot was taken a few days ago in the hood.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty shot.
April 26th, 2024  
