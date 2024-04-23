Sign up
Photo 3553
Lilac
This shot was taken a few days ago in the hood.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3559
photos
187
followers
192
following
973% complete
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot and such pretty colors.
April 23rd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Very lovely flowers. Great capture.
April 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wonderful shot wish I could smell it!
April 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous blooms beautifully captured.
April 23rd, 2024
