Bicylist Candid by seattlite
Photo 2299

Bicylist Candid

This candid shot was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park in the late afternoon. Puget Sound, Vashon Island and Kitsap Peninsula are in the background. Enjoy your weekend.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
FBailey ace
Very nice - love the silhouettes, the light on the water and how it's nearly mono
September 26th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. I like how the eyes are drawn through the dark silhouettes to the sunny lake. The biker gives a wonderful contribution to this lovely scene.
September 26th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The bicycling silhouette is just fantastic! Love the dark foreground for this shot! fav
September 26th, 2020  
