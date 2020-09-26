Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2299
Bicylist Candid
This candid shot was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park in the late afternoon. Puget Sound, Vashon Island and Kitsap Peninsula are in the background. Enjoy your weekend.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2305
photos
202
followers
213
following
629% complete
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
FBailey
ace
Very nice - love the silhouettes, the light on the water and how it's nearly mono
September 26th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. I like how the eyes are drawn through the dark silhouettes to the sunny lake. The biker gives a wonderful contribution to this lovely scene.
September 26th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The bicycling silhouette is just fantastic! Love the dark foreground for this shot! fav
September 26th, 2020
