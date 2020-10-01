Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2304
Sparkles and Flare
There's no lens hood on my camera lens so once in awhile this happens. This shot was taken a week or so ago. Have a great day.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2310
photos
201
followers
212
following
631% complete
View this month »
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the sparkles on the water.
October 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
How perfect, love how the light falls on the sailboat.
October 1st, 2020
Fisher Family
I think the sparkles on the water and the flare add to this shot!
Ian
October 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian