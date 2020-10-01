Previous
Sparkles and Flare by seattlite
Sparkles and Flare

There's no lens hood on my camera lens so once in awhile this happens. This shot was taken a week or so ago. Have a great day.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the sparkles on the water.
October 1st, 2020  
Diana
How perfect, love how the light falls on the sailboat.
October 1st, 2020  
Fisher Family
I think the sparkles on the water and the flare add to this shot!

Ian
October 1st, 2020  
