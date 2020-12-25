Previous
MERRY CHRISTMAS 2020! by seattlite
Photo 2389

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2020!

A Very Merry Christmas 365ers!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lois ace
Beautiful! Merry Christmas Gloria!
December 25th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
Merry Christmas to you too.
December 25th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Merry Christmas Gloria
December 25th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Merry Christmas, Gloria!
December 25th, 2020  
