Photo 2429
Rainy Day Rose
Yesterday was just another rainy day in Seattle. This beginning to bloom bright-winter rose's petals were rain drenched making for a great rainy day shot. This shot was taken while walking along Beach Drive in yesterday's downpour.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning photo
February 3rd, 2021
