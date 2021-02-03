Previous
Rainy Day Rose by seattlite
Photo 2429

Rainy Day Rose

Yesterday was just another rainy day in Seattle. This beginning to bloom bright-winter rose's petals were rain drenched making for a great rainy day shot. This shot was taken while walking along Beach Drive in yesterday's downpour.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning photo
February 3rd, 2021  
