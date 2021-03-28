Previous
Next
Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 2482

Squirrel

Here is a Lincoln Park squirrel enjoying his peanut treat from a kind walker. This shot was taken earlier this month. Enjoy your day.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mave
A great tail. Fav!
March 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise