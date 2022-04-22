Sign up
Photo 2840
God's Work
Wonderous scenes of sky and sea abound on any given day. This shot was taken from Beach Drive a couple of days ago.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
5
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2846
photos
195
followers
198
following
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
Corinne C
ace
Stunning pic
April 22nd, 2022
summerfield
ace
god's work, indeed! aces!
April 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and perfect title, those wispy clouds almost look like angel wings.
April 22nd, 2022
Mickey Anderson
ace
Beautiful, and so true!
April 22nd, 2022
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of the clouds - and different each time that you look up - fav!
Ian
April 22nd, 2022
