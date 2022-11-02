Previous
Fall Leaves, Cont. by seattlite
Photo 3033

Fall Leaves, Cont.

With Seattle's cooler, rainier weather, the leaves are rapidly turning colors. This shot was taken in my Seaview neighborhood a few days ago.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
So very beautifully red.
November 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful shot against that lovely background, the colour is amazing!
November 2nd, 2022  
