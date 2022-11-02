Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3033
Fall Leaves, Cont.
With Seattle's cooler, rainier weather, the leaves are rapidly turning colors. This shot was taken in my Seaview neighborhood a few days ago.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3039
photos
192
followers
201
following
830% complete
View this month »
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
So very beautifully red.
November 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful shot against that lovely background, the colour is amazing!
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close