Previous
Photo 3325
Dahlias
More pretty dahlias to photograph...This shot was taken a few days ago.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3331
photos
185
followers
196
following
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love dahlias. This is beautiful.
August 26th, 2023
Linda Godwin
So Bright and beautiful.Nicely taken from the side.
August 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
August 26th, 2023
