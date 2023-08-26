Previous
Dahlias by seattlite
Photo 3325

Dahlias

More pretty dahlias to photograph...This shot was taken a few days ago.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love dahlias. This is beautiful.
August 26th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
So Bright and beautiful.Nicely taken from the side.
August 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
August 26th, 2023  
