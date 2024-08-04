Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 3654

Sunflower

Another sunflower photo taken in the hood a couple of days ago.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Puts a smile on my face !
August 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a lovely shot of this beauty.
August 4th, 2024  
