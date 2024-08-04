Sign up
Previous
Photo 3654
Sunflower
Another sunflower photo taken in the hood a couple of days ago.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3660
photos
184
followers
191
following
1001% complete
View this month »
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Puts a smile on my face !
August 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
such a lovely shot of this beauty.
August 4th, 2024
