Previous
Waterlilies by seattlite
Photo 3655

Waterlilies

The dappled sunlight coming through Green Lake's shoreline trees covered these three waterlilies which is why they caught my eye for this capture. This shot was taken last week.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise