Previous
Photo 3656
Catching The Wind...
Hydrofoiling across Puget Sound...This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park Beach.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3662
photos
184
followers
191
following
1001% complete
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
8
3
2
365
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful capture
August 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous action capture and sense of motion, great pop of colour too.
August 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
I've never seen this before. Fabulous capture of the action.
August 6th, 2024
