Catching The Wind... by seattlite
Catching The Wind...

Hydrofoiling across Puget Sound...This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park Beach.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful capture
August 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous action capture and sense of motion, great pop of colour too.
August 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
I’ve never seen this before. Fabulous capture of the action.
August 6th, 2024  
