Sparkling Sea

This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park Beach. I am facing southwest. That is Lincoln Park to the left; Vashon Island in the background. Puget Sound is fed by the Salish Sea.



Following is interesting information for those of you who have not been to the Pacific Northwest: "In 2009, the term Salish Sea was established by the United States Board on Geographic Names as the collective waters of Puget Sound, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Strait of Georgia. Sometimes the terms "Puget Sound" and "Puget Sound and adjacent waters" are used for not only Puget Sound proper but also for waters to the north, such as Bellingham Bay and the San Juan Islands region.[7]



The term "Puget Sound" is used not just for the body of water but also the Puget Sound region centered on the sound. Major cities on the sound include Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and Everett. Puget Sound is also the second-largest estuary in the United States, after Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia."