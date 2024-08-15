Previous
Vibrancy by seattlite
Photo 3665

Vibrancy

The vibrant color of these flowers caught my eye for this capture that was taken a few days ago.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Barb ace
Exceedingly vibrant and beautiful, Gloria! Well-captured!
August 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful
August 15th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
August 15th, 2024  
