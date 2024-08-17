Previous
Puget Sound Haze by seattlite
Photo 3667

Puget Sound Haze

A haziness has settled across Puget Sound this past week causing less clarity when looking across the sound. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago. Have a great weekend.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Very atmospheric.
August 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful blue layers!
August 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely composition an capture of thesebeautiful blues.
August 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect Minimalism
August 17th, 2024  
