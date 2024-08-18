Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Sunflower

Another sunflower capture taken earlier this week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Barb ace
Beautiful DOF! Lovely colors!
August 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely sunshine flower
August 18th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
August 18th, 2024  
