Previous
Photo 3668
Sunflower
Another sunflower capture taken earlier this week.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
3
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3674
photos
183
followers
190
following
1004% complete
View this month »
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful DOF! Lovely colors!
August 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely sunshine flower
August 18th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
August 18th, 2024
