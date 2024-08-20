Sign up
Previous
Photo 3670
Water Surface Variations
The lake's water surface variations and the lone orange buoy caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week at Green Lake.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
2
2
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Wylie
beautifully spotted and recorded.
August 20th, 2024
Diana
Wonderful capture and use of negative space.
August 20th, 2024
