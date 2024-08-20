Previous
Water Surface Variations by seattlite
Water Surface Variations

The lake's water surface variations and the lone orange buoy caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week at Green Lake.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Wylie ace
beautifully spotted and recorded.
August 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and use of negative space.
August 20th, 2024  
