Photo 3671
Candid
An older couple paid this young saxophonist to play a classic song. I cannot think of the song's title but I recognized it. The young man played it perfectly. This candid was taken last week at Green Lake.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
3
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3677
photos
182
followers
191
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful candid capture.
August 21st, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Yes, a great natural snap.
August 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
so nice in monochrome
August 21st, 2024
