Candid by seattlite
Photo 3671

Candid

An older couple paid this young saxophonist to play a classic song. I cannot think of the song's title but I recognized it. The young man played it perfectly. This candid was taken last week at Green Lake.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful candid capture.
August 21st, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Yes, a great natural snap.
August 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so nice in monochrome
August 21st, 2024  
