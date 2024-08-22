Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 3672

Sunflower

Another bright, cheerful sunflower growing in my neighborhood. This shot was taken a few days ago.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty. I love sunflowers.
August 22nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
Lovely, a beautifully balanced shot - fav!

Ian
August 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super, so fresh and perfect
August 22nd, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
So bright and sunny.
August 22nd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Superb
August 22nd, 2024  
