Photo 3672
Sunflower
Another bright, cheerful sunflower growing in my neighborhood. This shot was taken a few days ago.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3678
photos
182
followers
191
following
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. I love sunflowers.
August 22nd, 2024
Fisher Family
Lovely, a beautifully balanced shot - fav!
Ian
August 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super, so fresh and perfect
August 22nd, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
So bright and sunny.
August 22nd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Superb
August 22nd, 2024
