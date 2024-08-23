Previous
Zinnias by seattlite
Zinnias

A garden of colorful zinnias growing in the Seaview area caught my eye for this shot that was taken last week.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So colourful ! - a carnival of colours !
August 23rd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
August 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
August 23rd, 2024  
