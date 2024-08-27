Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3677
Cosmos
One of my neighbors has a large garden area planted with cosmos. Photographing these cosmos blooms is easy, because they are so pretty.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3683
photos
181
followers
191
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Gorgeous
August 27th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous colour and capture
August 27th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
August 27th, 2024
BillyBoy
Nice.
August 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and beautiful colors.
August 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - beautiful colour and focus ! fav
August 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, love the colours and dof.
August 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close