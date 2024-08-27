Previous
Cosmos by seattlite
Cosmos

One of my neighbors has a large garden area planted with cosmos. Photographing these cosmos blooms is easy, because they are so pretty.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~ ace
Gorgeous
August 27th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous colour and capture
August 27th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
August 27th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Nice.
August 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and beautiful colors.
August 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - beautiful colour and focus ! fav
August 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and capture, love the colours and dof.
August 27th, 2024  
