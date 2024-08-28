Previous
Sunflower Center by seattlite
Photo 3678

Sunflower Center

Seattle has had a few rainy days. A couple of days ago I walked to what I call sunflower corner and a took few shots of the sunflowers. The center of this sunflower caught my eye.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise