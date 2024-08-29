Previous
Tomatoes by seattlite
Photo 3679

Tomatoes

After a five-minute downpour of rain and hail a couple of days ago, I headed home. As I walked up the hill to my home, I spotted these rain-covered tomatoes and took this quick shot.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise