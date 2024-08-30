Previous
Sunflower and Friend by seattlite
Photo 3680

Sunflower and Friend

Do you see the little spider? Another neighbor of mine planted sunflowers for the first time and invited me over to take some photos of his garden area.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture against that beautiful sky. Yes, I see it dangling there 👌🏼
August 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous colours
August 30th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous colours. Fav.
August 30th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Gorgeous! Nice neighbor!
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise