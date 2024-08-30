Sign up
Photo 3680
Sunflower and Friend
Do you see the little spider? Another neighbor of mine planted sunflowers for the first time and invited me over to take some photos of his garden area.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
Gorgeous capture against that beautiful sky. Yes, I see it dangling there 👌🏼
August 30th, 2024
Lesley
Gorgeous colours
August 30th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous colours. Fav.
August 30th, 2024
Julie Duncan
Gorgeous! Nice neighbor!
August 30th, 2024
