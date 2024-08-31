Previous
Clematis Vine by seattlite
Clematis Vine

Clematis Vine Plant....This clematis vine is growing on my neighbor's fence. This quick shot was taken a couple of days ago.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
August 31st, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
August 31st, 2024  
