Neighborhood Garden by seattlite
Neighborhood Garden

There are several master gardeners in my area. This is just a small peek at one of the master gardener's lush gardens she has surrounding her property. I am fortunate that they all welcome me to take photos.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

gloria jones

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of such a pretty looking garden.
September 1st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Luscious
September 1st, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
What a beautiful garden.
September 1st, 2024  
