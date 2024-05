Just one look

We came to the pediatrician for the 11 months vaccine. When we were waiting to enter, he heard some people talking in another cab-net. Curious by nature and stubborn especially when I say β€œno”, he took a few looks inside, until he brought smiles to the faces of the people inside and than they started talking to him. I am always amazed by how sociable he is from such a young age (unlike me).