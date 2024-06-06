Previous
Makeup (mini) fans 😍🥰 by selenaiacob
53 / 365

Makeup (mini) fans 😍🥰

My friend brought her makeup bag to the park, so all this little girls saw the perfect opportunity to ask for a princess look 😅🥰😁
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
14% complete

Photo Details

