61 / 365

Happy birthday, baby🥹🥹🥹

He’s 1 year old now, amazing how time flies. 🥺 We prepared a surprise for him: gifts and balloons. We spent the whole day together. It was amazing 🥹🥰
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
