Dubai Chocolate
Dubai Chocolate

My husband saw how viral the dubai chocolate has become and took me to this bakery to try it too. It has a really nice texture with a combination made of turkish kataif,pistachio, regular and white chocolate.
2nd October 2024

Selena

@selenaiacob
Hi. My nickname is Selena. I am 21 years old, from Bucharest, Romania. I live with my husband, our child and our dog. I started this...
