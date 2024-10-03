Previous
Bucharest North Railway Station 🚉 by selenaiacob
172 / 365

Bucharest North Railway Station 🚉

Today we leave in another trip. We are going to Zalau for a few days. Due to the long distance of 9 hours we slept in the berth.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Selena

