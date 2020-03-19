Previous
Green Threads by serendypyty
48 / 365

Green Threads

Green Thursday - 19.03.20

With more time being spent indoors at the moment I'm going to use my embroidery machine to crack on with all the projects I've got lined up. My selection of green threads make a perfect subject for today's rainbow theme.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

