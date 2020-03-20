Previous
Bluewater Lakes by serendypyty
Bluewater Lakes

Blue Friday - 20.03.20

The blue waters of Bluewater lakes. It was a bit cold today but a lovely place to go for a wander and some fresh air.
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
