Baking Scones by serendypyty
63 / 365

Baking Scones

3 April Words - Baking

The house smells lovely right now - not only have I baked scones today but I have a loaf of bread that's almost done. Homemade is definitely best! 😀

3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
