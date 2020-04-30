Previous
Next
Favourite Things by serendypyty
90 / 365

Favourite Things

30 April Words - Favourite Things

I've never thought about it too much before but there are so many things that I could say are my favourite from outside the house to inside & material to immaterial. In the end I settled for a tiny 2 inch book that I bought when I was a child (& cost 29p!) and my ornamental oversized glass perfume bottle which catches the light beautifully. The book has a poem in it called The Legend of the Raindrop which I have always loved reading. The pages are now very worn and brittle so I must preserve it a bit more carefully from now on.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great perfume bottle and lovely little book.
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise