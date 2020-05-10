Previous
A Cuppa in the Sunshine by serendypyty
100 / 365

A Cuppa in the Sunshine

10 May Half & Half

This morning I sat in the back garden with my cup of green tea thinking we were in for another hot day. Four hours later and it's turned really dark, cool and looks like a downpour is imminent. Time for another cuppa - on the sofa this time...!
10th May 2020

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
