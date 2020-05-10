Sign up
A Cuppa in the Sunshine
10 May Half & Half
This morning I sat in the back garden with my cup of green tea thinking we were in for another hot day. Four hours later and it's turned really dark, cool and looks like a downpour is imminent. Time for another cuppa - on the sofa this time...!
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Cazzi
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
2
365
SM-G935F
10th May 2020 11:47am
Tags
garden
,
sunshine
,
cuppa
,
green tea
,
mayhalf20
