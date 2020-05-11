Previous
Rainbow Roses by serendypyty
101 / 365

Rainbow Roses

11 May Half & Half

I opened my wardrobe this morning and this box fell out and spilled its contents on the floor. They are soap roses and were a present from the children a while back. Almost too pretty to use but just right for today's half & half!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh how lovely they are. Great choice for your half and half.
May 11th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Never seen soap roses. What a lovely gift and perfect for today’s shot.
May 11th, 2020  
Santina
nice shot for half and half, beautiful mix of colors very cheerful
May 11th, 2020  
