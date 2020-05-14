Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
104 / 365
Light & Shade
14 May Half & Half
While waking up this morning I was marvelling at the and shadow cast from my light shade on the ceiling. So before opening the curtains l grabbed my camera and took a photo.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
105
photos
21
followers
28
following
28% complete
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
14th May 2020 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
shade
,
mayhalf20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close