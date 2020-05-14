Previous
Next
Light & Shade by serendypyty
104 / 365

Light & Shade

14 May Half & Half

While waking up this morning I was marvelling at the and shadow cast from my light shade on the ceiling. So before opening the curtains l grabbed my camera and took a photo.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise