Wrought Iron Patterns by serendypyty
105 / 365

Wrought Iron Patterns

15 May Half & Half

The old wrought iron garden table, and it's shadow, in my mum's garden is the subject of today's photo. It's almost the same age as me which makes it "very young" (or definitely not!)
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Photo Details

Tired Panda ace
I thought the shadow was a sun umbrella base! Good photo xx
May 15th, 2020  
