115 / 365
Water or Wine?
25 May Half & Half
My daughter's brightly coloured water bottle next to a bottle of red wine for today's half & half. I know which one I would choose.....! 😀
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
water
,
wine
,
bottle
,
mayhalf20
Casablanca
ace
I'll have the water now and the wine later, please!
May 25th, 2020
