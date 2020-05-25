Previous
Next
Water or Wine? by serendypyty
115 / 365

Water or Wine?

25 May Half & Half

My daughter's brightly coloured water bottle next to a bottle of red wine for today's half & half. I know which one I would choose.....! 😀
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I'll have the water now and the wine later, please!
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise