Butterfly by serendypyty
135 / 365

Butterfly

14 - 30 Days Wild

I need to practise creeping up on butterflies. They fly away too quickly but managed to catch a glimpse of this one!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
36% complete

Tired Panda ace
Beautiful!
June 14th, 2020  
