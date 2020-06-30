Previous
A Word In Your Shell-Like Please! by serendypyty
151 / 365

A Word In Your Shell-Like Please!

30 - 30 Days Wild

I've heard the story about the Tortoise and the Hare but here's one about the Snail and the Rabbit... The stone rabbit lives permanently in the bird bath. He used to live on the lawn years ago but one day my young son was kicking a football around in bare feet. Out of the corner of his eye he thought Rabbit was the ball and kicked it hard. A trip to A&E and 2 broken toes later we decided to move Rabbit somewhere safer and encourage the use of shoes in the garden! It was great to see this snail sharing a joke with Rabbit this morning. I'm sure I saw him laugh 😆
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Photo Details

