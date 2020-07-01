Previous
Sunflowers by serendypyty
152 / 365

Sunflowers

1 July circles
So I'm going to try and find circles this month. I'm already seeing them everywhere. For day 1 here are some sunflowers that I bought today with their two-toned circular centres.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
41% complete

Photo Details

