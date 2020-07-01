Sign up
152 / 365
Sunflowers
1 July circles
So I'm going to try and find circles this month. I'm already seeing them everywhere. For day 1 here are some sunflowers that I bought today with their two-toned circular centres.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
156
photos
30
followers
41
following
41% complete
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
146
147
148
149
150
151
4
152
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
1st July 2020 1:46pm
yellow
sunflowers
julycircles2020
