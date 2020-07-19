Previous
Seconds Please! by serendypyty
Seconds Please!

It's hard to resist this pleading-for-food look but our dear cat Tizer would just eat and eat if we let him. He was a rescue cat and came from a multi cat home. We took him in 5 years ago when he was about 18 months old. When we got him home he scavenged and cried for food constantly even though he was well fed. We came to the conclusion he had probably always had to fight for his food and after a few days of regular feeding he settled down. However, he must still have the fear he will go hungry and instinctively he still sits by his bowl a lot of the time just waiting for his next meal and giving us that adorable doe-eyed look!
Susan Wakely ace
So difficult to resist that lovely face.
Casablanca ace
Utterly lovely, he's packed full of character and obviously you underfeed him LOL Interesting story, I suspect you are right about fighting for food. He's a gorgeous colour. Gingers are always my favourites!
